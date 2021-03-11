GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $128.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of GSKY traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.02. 90,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450,784. GreenSky has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $7.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.77.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price objective on GreenSky from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of GreenSky from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of GreenSky from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

