TheStreet Upgrades DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) to “C-“

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

NASDAQ:DXPE opened at $32.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.19. The stock has a market cap of $581.94 million, a P/E ratio of -23.36 and a beta of 2.80. DXP Enterprises has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $35.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.58.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. DXP Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that DXP Enterprises will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in DXP Enterprises by 247.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in DXP Enterprises by 298.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in DXP Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in DXP Enterprises by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in DXP Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,000. 75.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.