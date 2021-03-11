SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBNK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Origin Bancorp by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Origin Bancorp by 456.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Origin Bancorp by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on OBNK. Raymond James upped their price objective on Origin Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.90.

Shares of NASDAQ OBNK opened at $41.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.96 million, a P/E ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 1.14. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.98 and a 1-year high of $41.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.21.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $67.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.86 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 11.06%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans.

