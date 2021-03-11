9,577 Shares in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIND. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 370.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Saddle Point Management L.P. purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the third quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. 40.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

LIND stock opened at $19.67 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The stock has a market cap of $981.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 2.66. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $21.91.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LIND. TheStreet upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lindblad Expeditions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.60.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

Featured Story: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.