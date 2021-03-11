SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 9,426 Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DX. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 234.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,726,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,782,000 after buying an additional 3,313,061 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 37.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,976,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,062,000 after buying an additional 538,672 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Dynex Capital in the third quarter worth about $2,301,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 3.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 12.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 129,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 14,081 shares in the last quarter. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DX opened at $18.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.13 million, a PE ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.20. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.04 and a 1-year high of $19.53.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). Dynex Capital had a net margin of 155.15% and a return on equity of 15.69%. Equities analysts predict that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is 74.64%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Dynex Capital in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Dynex Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Jonestrading increased their target price on Dynex Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

In other Dynex Capital news, CEO Byron L. Boston purchased 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $99,995.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 339,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,060,860.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Byron L. Boston purchased 1,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.35 per share, with a total value of $30,002.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,061,482.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 12,247 shares of company stock valued at $219,971 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

