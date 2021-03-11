Head-To-Head Comparison: StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) versus PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS)

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) and PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.5% of StoneCo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.5% of PagSeguro Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares StoneCo and PagSeguro Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StoneCo 26.05% 9.87% 3.69% PagSeguro Digital 21.01% 8.33% 8.95%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for StoneCo and PagSeguro Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StoneCo 0 4 6 0 2.60 PagSeguro Digital 0 1 8 0 2.89

StoneCo presently has a consensus target price of $58.22, indicating a potential downside of 17.89%. PagSeguro Digital has a consensus target price of $59.38, indicating a potential upside of 15.18%. Given PagSeguro Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PagSeguro Digital is more favorable than StoneCo.

Risk and Volatility

StoneCo has a beta of 2.4, meaning that its share price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PagSeguro Digital has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares StoneCo and PagSeguro Digital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StoneCo $626.01 million 31.42 $203.54 million $0.70 101.30 PagSeguro Digital $1.39 billion 12.18 $346.04 million $1.08 47.73

PagSeguro Digital has higher revenue and earnings than StoneCo. PagSeguro Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than StoneCo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PagSeguro Digital beats StoneCo on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team. As of December 31, 2019, the company served approximately 495,100 clients primarily small-and-medium-sized businesses; and 116 integrated partners, such as global payment service providers, digital marketplaces, and integrated software vendors. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem. It also offers online gaming and cross-border digital services. In addition, the company offers functionalities, and value-added services and features, such as purchase protection mechanisms, antifraud platform, account and business management tools, and point of sale app. Further, it is involved in processing of back-office solutions, including sales reconciliation, and gateway solutions and services, as well as the capture of credit cards with acquirers and sub acquirers. Additionally, the company engages in the in-person payment activities through POS devices; and issuance of prepaid cards for spending or withdrawing account balances. It also operates an online platform that facilitates peer-to-peer lending. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is a subsidiary of Universo Online S.A.

