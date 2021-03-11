Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $13.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Cornerstone Building Brands traded as high as $14.05 and last traded at $13.56, with a volume of 7893 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.81.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CNR. Zacks Investment Research cut Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cowen cut Cornerstone Building Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cornerstone Building Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

Get Cornerstone Building Brands alerts:

In related news, insider John L. Buckley sold 13,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $127,413.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,964. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 4,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $45,177,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,377,543 shares of company stock worth $58,699,946. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 39.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 15,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 30,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.26.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.09). Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.54%. On average, analysts forecast that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR)

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.