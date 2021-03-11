Majedie Asset Management Ltd Has $68.53 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 601,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,291 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises about 5.2% of Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $68,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 21.4% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.6% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 83,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,593,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 48.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 695,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,636,000 after purchasing an additional 227,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Fiserv by 31.6% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FISV. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.72.

In related news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 270,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,209,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,214,555,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,167,073 shares of company stock valued at $2,219,400,399. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.30. 130,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,984,984. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.50 and a fifty-two week high of $123.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.32. The firm has a market cap of $82.54 billion, a PE ratio of 92.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

