Genesis Vision Market Capitalization Achieves $23.44 Million (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One Genesis Vision token can currently be bought for $5.29 or 0.00009129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded up 30.7% against the U.S. dollar. Genesis Vision has a total market capitalization of $23.44 million and $1.12 million worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00051981 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00011953 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $405.34 or 0.00698929 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.56 or 0.00066493 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00027425 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00035995 BTC.

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision is a token. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

