Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Raises Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 186,697 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,817 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $12,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 38,263 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 31,734 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $376,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $2,284,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 108,936 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $7,444,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.04.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.37. 81,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,223,315. The stock has a market cap of $79.69 billion, a PE ratio of 111.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.74. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $71.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other The TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.