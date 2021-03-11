TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Shares Up 10.5%

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) shot up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.60 and last traded at $26.40. 251,667 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 434,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.89.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TCRR. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.88.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.27. The firm has a market cap of $924.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 2.13.
About TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR)
TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include TC-210, mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which initiated in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.
