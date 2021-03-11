TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Shares Up 10.5%

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) shot up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.60 and last traded at $26.40. 251,667 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 434,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.89.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TCRR. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.88.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.27. The firm has a market cap of $924.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 2.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCRR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 27,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR)

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include TC-210, mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which initiated in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

