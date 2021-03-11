Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Stock Price Up 10.3%

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) shares rose 10.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.39 and last traded at $15.90. Approximately 4,354,354 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 7,793,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.42.

LAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.25 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Lithium Americas from $31.00 to $30.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Lithium Americas from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lithium Americas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 15.34 and a quick ratio of 15.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.12 and a 200-day moving average of $13.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.62 and a beta of 1.60.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter valued at $604,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter worth about $2,281,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.

