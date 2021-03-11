Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Shares Up 10.1%

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) shot up 10.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.33 and last traded at $1.31. 2,233,985 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 6,106,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.50 to $1.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of $128.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.07.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 140.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprises four concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprising four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

