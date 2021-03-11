Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) Trading 9.9% Higher

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL)’s share price traded up 9.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.38 and last traded at $2.33. 352,756 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 795,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for addictions. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist for the treatment of alcohol use disorder. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

