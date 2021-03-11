World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on March 25th

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

World Wrestling Entertainment has a dividend payout ratio of 30.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect World Wrestling Entertainment to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.8%.

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $56.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.89. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 1 year low of $29.10 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 1.42.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 14.18%. As a group, equities analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WWE shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. World Wrestling Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.85.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

