Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 12th

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share on Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Merck & Co., Inc. has increased its dividend by 31.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Merck & Co., Inc. has a dividend payout ratio of 40.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Merck & Co., Inc. to earn $6.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.8%.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $74.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $187.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.29.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

