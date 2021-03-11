Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (LON:DGOC) Announces Dividend of $0.04

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (LON:DGOC) declared a dividend on Monday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share on Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON:DGOC opened at GBX 118.60 ($1.55) on Wednesday. Diversified Gas & Oil has a 12 month low of GBX 56.60 ($0.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 131 ($1.71). The stock has a market cap of £838.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 121.80 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 112.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.60.
About Diversified Gas & Oil
