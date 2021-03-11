Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (LON:DGOC) Announces Dividend of $0.04

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (LON:DGOC) declared a dividend on Monday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share on Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:DGOC opened at GBX 118.60 ($1.55) on Wednesday. Diversified Gas & Oil has a 12 month low of GBX 56.60 ($0.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 131 ($1.71). The stock has a market cap of £838.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 121.80 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 112.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.60.

About Diversified Gas & Oil

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in approximately 8 million acres located in Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

