Livermore Investments Group Limited (LIV) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 18th

Livermore Investments Group Limited (LON:LIV) announced a dividend on Monday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share on Friday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Livermore Investments Group’s previous dividend of $0.03. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Livermore Investments Group stock opened at GBX 48 ($0.63) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 13.41 and a current ratio of 13.41. Livermore Investments Group has a 52 week low of GBX 32 ($0.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 48 ($0.63). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 43.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 38.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £78.68 million and a PE ratio of -80.00.

In other Livermore Investments Group news, insider Noam Lanir sold 10,888,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.60), for a total value of £5,008,745.42 ($6,543,957.96).

Livermore Investments Group Limited invests in real estate, private equity, hedge funds, and capital markets. The company, formerly Empire Online Limited, was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

