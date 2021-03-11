Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) to Issue $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1537 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Shares of CRF stock opened at $13.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.22. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $5.43 and a 12 month high of $13.34.

In other news, Director Glenn W. Sr Wilcox, Sr. acquired 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.25 per share, for a total transaction of $32,756.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $73,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

