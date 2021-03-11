OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) Raises Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This is an increase from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:OFS opened at $8.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $117.44 million, a PE ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.55 and its 200-day moving average is $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. OFS Capital has a 52 week low of $3.39 and a 52 week high of $9.91.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The investment management company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. OFS Capital had a negative net margin of 14.73% and a positive return on equity of 9.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that OFS Capital will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OFS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.

