Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) will announce earnings per share of $1.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Standex International’s earnings. Standex International posted earnings per share of $0.96 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Standex International will report full year earnings of $4.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $4.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Standex International.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. Standex International had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 2.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Standex International from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Standex International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Shares of NYSE:SXI opened at $104.57 on Friday. Standex International has a 12-month low of $37.50 and a 12-month high of $107.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 73.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.61 and a 200-day moving average of $74.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

In related news, VP James A. Hooven sold 547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $52,687.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,687.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,087,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,217 shares of company stock worth $740,684. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SXI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Standex International in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Standex International in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Standex International in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Standex International by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Standex International during the third quarter valued at $132,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

