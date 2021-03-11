Analysts Set Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) PT at $39.00

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMBM. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Cambium Networks from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Cambium Networks from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James lowered Cambium Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of CMBM opened at $44.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.48 and a 200 day moving average of $25.97. Cambium Networks has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $47.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $82.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.11 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cambium Networks will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Stephen Cumming sold 4,000 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bryan Sheppeck sold 5,000 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total value of $123,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $247,260. Corporate insiders own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 297.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Cambium Networks by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Cambium Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Cambium Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cambium Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

