Analysts Set Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) Price Target at GBX 511.14

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 511.14 ($6.68).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RTO shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 675 ($8.82) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

LON RTO opened at GBX 463.20 ($6.05) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 502.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 521.94. The company has a market capitalization of £8.59 billion and a PE ratio of 46.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 300.61. Rentokil Initial has a 12 month low of GBX 247.70 ($3.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 578.60 ($7.56).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a GBX 5.41 ($0.07) dividend. This is a positive change from Rentokil Initial’s previous dividend of $3.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.