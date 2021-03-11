American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $48.22

Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.22 and last traded at $48.06, with a volume of 225442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.97.

AIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American International Group from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

In other American International Group news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $493,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,705,246.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American International Group Company Profile (NYSE:AIG)

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

