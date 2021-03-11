Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Receives $22.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

MPW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet cut Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

In other news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 250,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $5,622,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,317,553.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,685,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,365,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,991 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,693,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,635,000 after acquiring an additional 21,064 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,473,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,275,000 after acquiring an additional 461,781 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $118,366,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,038,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,783,000 after acquiring an additional 93,370 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MPW opened at $21.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.89. Medical Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 83.08%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

