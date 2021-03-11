Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.59

Shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.59 and last traded at $18.43, with a volume of 2652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.99.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLAR. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Clarus from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Clarus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Get Clarus alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.40. The company has a market cap of $561.93 million, a PE ratio of 51.95 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.85.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Clarus had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 5.20%. Analysts forecast that Clarus Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.39%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Clarus by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 3.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Clarus by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 30,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clarus by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 413.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the period. 63.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

Read More: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.