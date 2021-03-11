Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Sets New 52-Week High at $83.42

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $83.42 and last traded at $83.28, with a volume of 1382 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.04.
Several research firms recently commented on MBUU. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Malibu Boats from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.75.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
In other news, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 17,341 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $1,335,777.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Wayne R. Wilson sold 27,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $2,110,933.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,100 shares of company stock worth $5,209,415. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 723.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Malibu Boats Company Profile (NASDAQ:MBUU)
Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.
