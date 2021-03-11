Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Sets New 52-Week High at $83.42

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $83.42 and last traded at $83.28, with a volume of 1382 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.04.

Several research firms recently commented on MBUU. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Malibu Boats from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.75.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $195.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 17,341 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $1,335,777.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Wayne R. Wilson sold 27,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $2,110,933.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,100 shares of company stock worth $5,209,415. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 723.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Malibu Boats Company Profile (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

