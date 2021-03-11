Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 6,996 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,431% compared to the typical volume of 457 call options.

Shares of EMN traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $118.02. The stock had a trading volume of 690,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,330. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.80 and its 200 day moving average is $94.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $34.44 and a 1 year high of $119.01.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.83.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 20,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,245,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total transaction of $2,732,847.48. Insiders have sold 177,103 shares of company stock valued at $19,656,550 over the last 90 days. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,917,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,295,387,000 after purchasing an additional 630,045 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 3,495.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,888,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,249,000 after acquiring an additional 10,585,391 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,219,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $924,558,000 after acquiring an additional 92,299 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,383,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,046,000 after acquiring an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,292,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,860,000 after acquiring an additional 168,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

