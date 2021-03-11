Short Interest in Peridot Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PDAC) Increases By 528.5%

Peridot Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PDAC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a growth of 528.5% from the February 11th total of 194,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Peridot Acquisition stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,106,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,282. Peridot Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $15.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.43.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Peridot Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Peridot Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Peridot Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,148,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peridot Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,496,000.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

