Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Shares Down 16.3% Following Weak Earnings

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) traded down 16.3% during trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $14.69 and last traded at $15.11. 4,321,789 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 185% from the average session volume of 1,518,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.06.

The accessories brand company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fossil Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Fossil Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the third quarter valued at $313,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Fossil Group by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,847 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 10,334 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Fossil Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 107,267 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Fossil Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $587,000. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.92. The stock has a market cap of $777.77 million, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Fossil Group Company Profile

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

