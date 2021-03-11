Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.45 Per Share

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Colgate-Palmolive has increased its dividend by 10.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 59 years.

CL stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.27. 4,842,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,048,275. The firm has a market cap of $63.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $58.49 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.43.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $35,725.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,465.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 2,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $228,885.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,727,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,810 shares of company stock worth $2,418,650 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CL. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.91.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

