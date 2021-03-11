Generation Hemp Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Generation Hemp Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENH) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the February 11th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of GENH traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.85. 548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,544. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.47. Generation Hemp has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $3.50.

Get Generation Hemp alerts:

Generation Hemp Company Profile

Energy Hunter Resources, Inc acquires, develops, explores, and produces oil in the Ford Shale and Permian Basin. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Grapevine, Texas with a divisional office in Houston, Texas.

See Also: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Hemp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Hemp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.