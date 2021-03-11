The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.58 Per Share

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.58 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. This is a boost from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

IFN stock traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $21.78. 83,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,708. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.74. The India Fund has a 12-month low of $11.13 and a 12-month high of $21.81.

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

