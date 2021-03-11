Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Willis Investment Counsel

Willis Investment Counsel grew its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 60.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 260,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 98,704 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 2.9% of Willis Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $42,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 425.5% during the third quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upgraded Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.78.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $777,170.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,137.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $5.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $175.18. 128,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,941,229. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $181.80.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

