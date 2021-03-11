Brokerages Set Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Price Target at $10.21

Shares of Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.21.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Mesa Air Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on Mesa Air Group from $6.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of Mesa Air Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

In other Mesa Air Group news, CEO Jonathan G. Ornstein sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $181,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,828 shares in the company, valued at $8,111,617.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan G. Ornstein sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $480,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 669,828 shares in the company, valued at $8,051,332.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 410,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,090,373 over the last quarter. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Mesa Air Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the third quarter valued at $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 56.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 444.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 300.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

MESA stock traded down $0.99 on Friday, hitting $15.59. 3,811,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,405. Mesa Air Group has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $554.51 million, a P/E ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 3.12.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.31. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $150.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

