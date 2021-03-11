SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $134.75.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SITE shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $134.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of SITE traded up $4.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $174.82. The stock had a trading volume of 262,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,120. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.80. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a one year low of $53.29 and a one year high of $179.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 66.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.36. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $675.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total value of $600,852.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,624.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.91, for a total transaction of $2,563,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,065 shares in the company, valued at $62,735,079.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,865 shares of company stock valued at $5,389,303 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 19,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, both field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

