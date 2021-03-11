Brokerages Set Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) PT at $184.00

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $184.00.

BAND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, General Counsel W. Christopher Matton sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.45, for a total transaction of $43,298.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,846.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $494,808.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,901.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 260,316 shares of company stock valued at $42,703,943. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAND. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BAND traded down $1.43 on Friday, reaching $130.38. 811,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,214. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.23 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.57. Bandwidth has a fifty-two week low of $50.89 and a fifty-two week high of $198.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a current ratio of 10.21.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $113.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.61 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

