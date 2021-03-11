Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Thales in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Thales alerts:

Shares of THLEF opened at $93.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.93. Thales has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $101.15.

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, and ground transportation markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; and training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces, as well as digital security solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Thales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.