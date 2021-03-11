Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to Announce $1.49 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to announce earnings per share of $1.49 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.53 and the lowest is $1.47. Check Point Software Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.42 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full-year earnings of $6.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $6.82. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Check Point Software Technologies.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $563.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.03 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Pritchard Capital increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, OTR Global raised Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.57.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $114.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.40. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $80.06 and a 12-month high of $139.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 92,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,277,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 283.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 86,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,407,000 after buying an additional 63,930 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 182,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,248,000 after purchasing an additional 64,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 188,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,023,000 after purchasing an additional 6,378 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

