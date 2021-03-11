Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) (LON:BRBY) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,918.50

Shares of Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) (LON:BRBY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,918.50 ($25.07) and last traded at GBX 1,913.50 ($25.00), with a volume of 389992 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,865 ($24.37).

BRBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) from GBX 1,750 ($22.86) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,690 ($22.08) price objective for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,632.08 ($21.32).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.00, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,792.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,661.94. The stock has a market cap of £8.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 387.84.

In related news, insider Julie Brown sold 1,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,728 ($22.58), for a total value of £32,572.80 ($42,556.57). Also, insider Debra L. Lee purchased 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,725 ($22.54) per share, with a total value of £8,970 ($11,719.36).

Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

