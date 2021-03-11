The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Hits New 1-Year High at $124.51

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $124.51 and last traded at $124.43, with a volume of 857 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.35.

Several brokerages have weighed in on THG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.20.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.92.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.84. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.31%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,085,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,922,000 after purchasing an additional 36,230 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 974,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,997,000 after purchasing an additional 14,838 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 918,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,568,000 after buying an additional 264,824 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 799,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,419,000 after acquiring an additional 23,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 711,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

About The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation, as well as management and professional liability, marine, general liability, specialty industrial and commercial property, mono-line general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.