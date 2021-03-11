The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Sets New 1-Year High at $23.20

Shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.20 and last traded at $23.04, with a volume of 3489 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The E.W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 58.65 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.85. The E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William Appleton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,963,488. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas F. Lyons sold 27,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $560,298.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,522 over the last 90 days. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The E.W. Scripps during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in The E.W. Scripps during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in The E.W. Scripps during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in The E.W. Scripps during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in The E.W. Scripps by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

About The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP)

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

