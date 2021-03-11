Barclays Boosts PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Price Target to $14.00

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Barclays from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 10.88% from the company’s current price.

PBF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America lowered PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on PBF Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on PBF Energy from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. PBF Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Shares of PBF opened at $15.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.03. PBF Energy has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $17.45.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($4.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.41) by ($1.12). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that PBF Energy will post -10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PBF Energy news, insider John C. Barone sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $32,888.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 40,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.87 per share, with a total value of $274,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBF. Norges Bank bought a new position in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $9,424,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 107,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 22,551 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in PBF Energy by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 940,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after buying an additional 50,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 707,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 275,508 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

