Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $55.63

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.63 and last traded at $55.51, with a volume of 9290 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.78.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of -415.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.96.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $3.62. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 82.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 80,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $3,324,806.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,451,566.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 408,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $16,341,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,339,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,699,527 shares of company stock valued at $69,075,186 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

