Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Shares Gap Down to $2.17

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.17, but opened at $2.01. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.11, with a volume of 9,437 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average is $2.38. The firm has a market cap of $67.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.94.

In related news, Director Malcolm G. Witter acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $34,650.00. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB)

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates through two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages.

