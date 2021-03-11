Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $8.72 Million Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 72.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 205,490 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,147 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $8,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,936.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BK. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America cut shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.03.

Shares of BK stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.64. 191,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,288,366. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $46.84. The company has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.85%.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

