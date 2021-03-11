Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $43.03 Million

Equities analysts expect that Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) will announce sales of $43.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Repay’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $42.23 million and the highest is $43.65 million. Repay posted sales of $39.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repay will report full year sales of $183.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $182.10 million to $184.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $213.03 million, with estimates ranging from $212.00 million to $214.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Repay.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $41.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.72 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 12.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

RPAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Repay from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $490,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,138.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $974,900. 16.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Repay by 49.3% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,010,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,756,000 after buying an additional 1,654,384 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Repay during the 4th quarter worth $39,312,000. Portsea Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Repay during the 4th quarter worth $34,996,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Repay by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,358,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Repay in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,628,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

RPAY stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.51. 641,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,250. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Repay has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding.

