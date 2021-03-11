NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 354.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,191 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 57,859 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $10,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,113,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,401,651,000 after buying an additional 454,108 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,524,389 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,752,404,000 after acquiring an additional 388,550 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,892,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812,150 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in NIKE by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,389,260 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,601,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,833 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,013,054 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $992,137,000 after purchasing an additional 319,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.76. 239,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,518,816. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.55. The company has a market capitalization of $215.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 41,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total transaction of $5,927,860.00. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $2,843,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,000 shares of company stock worth $35,548,550 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NIKE from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.86.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

