PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.67

PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.67 and last traded at $17.60, with a volume of 460 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.32.
Several equities analysts have commented on PQG shares. TheStreet upgraded PQ Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on PQ Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PQ Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.92.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.22 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.34.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in PQ Group by 64.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PQ Group during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in PQ Group during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in PQ Group during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in PQ Group during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.
About PQ Group (NYSE:PQG)
PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, materials, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, Performance Materials, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.
