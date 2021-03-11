PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.67

PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.67 and last traded at $17.60, with a volume of 460 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.32.

Several equities analysts have commented on PQG shares. TheStreet upgraded PQ Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on PQ Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PQ Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.22 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.34.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.49. PQ Group had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $281.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PQ Group Holdings Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in PQ Group by 64.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PQ Group during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in PQ Group during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in PQ Group during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in PQ Group during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

About PQ Group (NYSE:PQG)

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, materials, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, Performance Materials, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

