Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.35) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.79) and the highest is $0.14. Occidental Petroleum reported earnings of ($0.52) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full-year earnings of ($1.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.60) to $0.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.48) to ($0.23). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Occidental Petroleum.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.19). Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 76.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on OXY shares. UBS Group cut Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Mizuho upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inscription Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 16,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 1,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 203,350 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OXY opened at $28.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.65. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $32.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.76%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

